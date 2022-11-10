South Bend resumes professional development program ‘Upskill SB’

Upskill SB logo courtesy of southbendin.gov
Upskill SB logo courtesy of southbendin.gov(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 10:46 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking for a job or you’re a recent graduate hoping to gain certifications in your desired industry, the City of South Bend has a program to help.

The city has reopened applications for its workforce development program, “Upskill SB.”

“Expanding our skills is an economic imperative for our future growth,” Mayor James Mueller said in a press release. “I am excited to reopen applications and expand eligibility for South Bend residents and to connect more community members to better opportunities and a higher quality of life.”

It offers applicants a variety of training options and covers certification costs.

In order to be eligible to apply, you must have a high school diploma or equivalent, live or work in South Bend, or be currently employed or actively seeking employment.

To apply, or for more information, simply click here.

