South Bend man arrested after police find large amount of drugs, 3 illegally-possessed guns

SBPD Drug/Firearm Arrest
SBPD Drug/Firearm Arrest(South Bend Police Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police arrested a man Wednesday after serving a search warrant that resulted in the discovery of a large amount of drugs and three illegally possessed guns.

The department’s Strategic Focus Unit (SFU) officers, along with its Uniform Patrol and ATF, executed a search warrant at a home in the 700 block of S. 27th Street in relation to an investigation surrounding suspected drug activity in the area.

Inside the home, officers found a large number of drugs, including approximately a half ounce of heroin/fentanyl, one ounce of cocaine, 500 THC vapes and seven-and-a-half pounds of marijuana. Three firearms and more than $7,000 in U.S. currency were also recovered.

Through an investigation, Sean Stone, 30, of South Bend was arrested on several felony charges, including dealing cocaine, dealing marijuana and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Sean Stone
Sean Stone(St. Joseph County Jail)

If you suspect drug or other criminal activity in your neighborhood, you can leave an anonymous tip with Michiana Crime Stoppers by calling 574-288-STOP or visiting p3tips.com/203.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donté Greene
Former pro basketball player arrested for robbery in Goshen
Decision 2022
Decision 2022: Election Results
Over in Berrien County, voters in Niles Township are deciding whether to allow marijuana retail...
Voters in Niles Township say no to marijuana ordinance for retail establishments
A man in North Carolina recently cashed a $3 million winning scratch-off ticket.
Man turns $30 scratch-off ticket into $3 million prize
Tulsa police said Mark Burris and Tabitha Kelly were taken into custody.
2 arrested for stealing $1,200 worth of items from Dollar General, police say

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: Near record highs on Thursday; Lake effect this weekend
John Robinson
Suspect arrested in connection with stabbing outside of McDonald’s in Warsaw
Ready or not, it’s time to start preparing for winter.
Are your tires ready for winter?