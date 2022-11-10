South Bend man arrested after police find large amount of drugs, 3 illegally-possessed guns

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police arrested a man Wednesday after serving a search warrant that resulted in the discovery of a large amount of drugs and three illegally possessed guns.

The department’s Strategic Focus Unit (SFU) officers, along with its Uniform Patrol and ATF, executed a search warrant at a home in the 700 block of S. 27th Street in relation to an investigation surrounding suspected drug activity in the area.

Inside the home, officers found a large number of drugs, including approximately a half ounce of heroin/fentanyl, one ounce of cocaine, 500 THC vapes and seven-and-a-half pounds of marijuana. Three firearms and more than $7,000 in U.S. currency were also recovered.

Through an investigation, Sean Stone, 30, of South Bend was arrested on several felony charges, including dealing cocaine, dealing marijuana and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Sean Stone (St. Joseph County Jail)

If you suspect drug or other criminal activity in your neighborhood, you can leave an anonymous tip with Michiana Crime Stoppers by calling 574-288-STOP or visiting p3tips.com/203.

