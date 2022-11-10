Scientists discover 5-foot long alligator swallowed by Burmese python

A Florida python's last big meal was a doozy. (SOURCE: CNN)
By Jeanne Moos
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A python’s last big meal turned out to be quite a doozy, or so scientists in Florida discovered when they opened it up.

The scientists could tell the Burmese python tried to eat something big before it died. When they performed a necropsy, they discovered that it was a whole alligator.

Rosie Moore was one of the scientists who investigated the snake’s diet.

“I actually thought it was pretty gross too and I’m used to necropsies and things.”

The 5-foot long alligator was still fairly intact, and reportedly smelled terrible.

“Oh my gosh. We were taking breaks running outside trying to get some fresh air,” Moore said. “I’ve never smelled anything like that.”

The state of Florida encourages people to kill Burmese pythons because they eat so many other species and produce rapidly.

Moore said the problem with the pythons is referred to as a python invasion.

The alligator inside the python video went viral on Moore’s Instagram page. Along with being a scientist, Moore is also models.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donté Greene
Former pro basketball player arrested for robbery in Goshen
Decision 2022
Decision 2022: Election Results
Woman dies after getting hit by vehicle in Michigan City
Over in Berrien County, voters in Niles Township are deciding whether to allow marijuana retail...
Voters in Niles Township say no to marijuana ordinance for retail establishments
A man in North Carolina recently cashed a $3 million winning scratch-off ticket.
Man turns $30 scratch-off ticket into $3 million prize

Latest News

Elon Musk’s memo followed a livestreamed conversation trying to assuage major advertisers...
Twitter survival at stake, Musk warns as remote work ends
Olive, the baby’s mother, gave birth to her first pup, the zoo said in a Facebook post on...
Potawatomi Zoo announces birth of tamandua pup
The building has been vacant since 2014.
Plans call for former medical building in South Bend to be renovated into apartments
Experience helping Eddies through playoff run.
Experience helping Eddies through playoff run
Irish to face Navy on Veterans Day Weekend.
Irish to face Navy on Veterans Day Weekend