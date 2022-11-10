Plans call for former medical building in South Bend to be renovated into apartments

By Mark Peterson
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Plans call for converting a former four-story medical office building into an apartment building with 69 units, which just might be what the doctor ordered for what ails South Bend’s housing market.

The former medical pavilion at the northwest corner of Cedar Street and Notre Dame Avenue was one of two towers that were part of the now-demolished St. Joseph Medical Center Campus.

“My understanding is that this site has been vacant for a number of years,” said Caleb Bauer, community investment director. “The other office building, its twin, is still owned by St. Joseph Hospital, and that is still occupied by medical offices. But this building has been vacant for a number of years.”

The building has been vacant since 2014.

The Utah-based developer has submitted a tax abatement request that will be heard at next Monday’s meeting of the South Bend Common Council.

