Pedestrian dies after being hit by car

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Michigan City woman has died after getting hit by a car Wednesday morning.

The incident happened at around 9:41 a.m. in the rear parking lot at the Michigan City Fire Department Administration Building.

When officers arrived on scene they found 92-year-old Virginia Bobillo unconscious and suffering from a severe head injury and began live safe saving measures.

Bobillo was then transported to Franciscan Health Michigan City Hospital with life threatening injuries, from there she was transferred to University of Chicago Hospital in Chicago, Illinois where she later died from her injuries.

A preliminary investigation revealed Bobillo was walking in the parking lot when she was struck by the vehicle.

Investigating officers are reviewing video surveillance in the area that may have captured the incident.

Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in this crash.

