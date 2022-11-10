Man convicted of 1989 Lakeville murders files brief in hopes of new trial

By Mark Peterson
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Progress is being made on Jeff Pelley’s petition for post-conviction relief.

Pelley was convicted of killing his father, stepmother and two stepsisters in Lakeville in 1989, so he could attend prom-related activities.

In March, a three-day hearing was held to give Pelley’s legal team a chance to present new evidence in the case. Last week, the team submitted its proposed findings of fact and conclusions of law.

The state now has 90 days to submit a proposed order of its own.

