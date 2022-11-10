Local Salvation Armies pivoting this Thanksgiving as more families seek food assistance

(WNDU) - With the holiday right around the corner, local Salvation Armies have geared up to meet a growing need.

According to the Salvation Army of Elkhart, they’ve experienced three times the amount of people seeking food assistance this year.

“Traditionally, we would provide one meal on thanksgiving for whoever comes. By pivoting, we are able to provide more meals for more people that go longer,” said Joshua Hubbard, the Lieutenant and Corps Officer for the Salvation Army, Elkhart Corps.

Hubbard told 16 News Now that this year they will partner with Faith Mission to provide a meal on Thanksgiving Day, and also have planned an increase in food distribution, providing even more food for people throughout the month of November.

“People are really excited to have this access to food because it gives them a little bit more freedom to cook their own Thanksgiving meal and provide that food for their family on Thanksgiving and beyond,” Hubbard said.

Other Salvation Armies have also shared plans to make some changes this year.

The Salvation Army, Benton Harbor Corps., shared with 16 News Now that instead of assisting with food boxes for Thanksgiving, they will partner with community agencies to provide a ‘Pre-Thanksgiving meal,’ and focus on providing Christmas food boxes.

The Salvation Army in Warsaw has also partnered up.

They have planned to help out at the Thanksgiving dinner that will be served at Elks Lodge in Warsaw, and partnering with St. Annes Church to provide Thanksgiving baskets of food and goods.

“And then we’ve tried to beef up our pantry as well. So, we hope in all of those different entities together, we can meet the need that’s out there,” said Ken Locke, the Envoy and Administrator for the Salvation Army of Kosciusko and Whitley Counties.

Salvation Army hopes that these changes won’t only help during the holidays, but will also allow them to provide food assistance to those in need for the rest of the year.

“We wanted to have an impact on Thanksgiving Day, but also through the whole holiday season, and we felt like these opportunities allowed that for us in our community,” said Hubbard.

