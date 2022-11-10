Indiana Michigan Power’s Cook Nuclear Plant Unit 2 offline

(WPTA)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGMAN, Mich. (WNDU) - Indiana Michigan Power’s Cook Nuclear Plant Unit 2 was automatically shut down just before 7:45 a.m. Thursday due to high water in the unit’s #3 steam generator.

I&M says plant operators followed proper protocols to safely remove the reactor from service and place the unit in a stable condition. The unit trip was non-complicated, and electric service to customers was not impacted.

Cook Unit 1 remains at 100 percent power. It is unclear at this time when Unit 2 will return to service.

