Holiday lights headed to the Potawatomi Zoo

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The annual holiday light display is headed back to the Potawatomi Zoo!

“The Gift of the Lights” runs from Nov. 25 to Dec. 18, every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. The event features an incredible light display, decorations, seasonal drinks, and kids can even get a chance to meet Santa!

Kids can visit Santa for free in the River Run Yurt every night between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.!

“The Gift of Lights has become a great tradition here at the Zoo, and we’re pleased to give people the opportunity to be outside with friends and family this holiday season,” said Josh Sisk, executive director of the Potawatomi Zoo. “Every year, the staff sets up even more lights and decorations, and we can’t wait for our visitors and members to share the joy of seeing the lights around the Zoo.”

Regular admission is $11 for adults and $6 for kids ages 3 to 14. Member admission is $8 for adults and $4 for kids.

To learn more information or purchase advanced tickets click here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.