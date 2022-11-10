Free Flamenco performance to be held at Notre Dame Thursday night

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 9:26 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A free, exciting, and energetic performance will be open to the public at Notre Dame on Thursday night!

World-renowned artist Jaime El Estampío and guitarist Antonio Herrera will take the stage at the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center. They’ve also been visiting South Bend-area schools, entertaining and teaching kids about Spanish culture.

With the help of sponsors, two passionate Spanish professors worked to bring the performance to the community.

“By having these performances live here where students can and experience the culture of Spain or Latin America, the language and things like that, it kind of breaks down the barriers, breaks down the walls of the classroom, and allows the students to have a very genuine interaction with the language,” said Tatiana Botero, Spanish teaching professor at Notre Dame.

The entire community is invited to the free performance. It begins at 7 p.m.

For more information and to reserve tickets, click here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Decision 2022
Decision 2022: Election Results
Police are investigating after a shooting at Concord Mall.
Police investigating after shooting at Concord Mall
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
Joe Bryan died after he was shot while working at a restaurant in Huntington, West Virginia.
Restaurant employee dies after being hit by stray bullet while at work

Latest News

World-renowned artist Jaime El Estampío and guitarist Antonio Herrera will take the stage at...
Free Flamenco performance to be held at Notre Dame Thursday night
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Near record highs on Thursday; Lake effect snow for some this weekend
Donors drove through and dropped off donations at the Jon R. Hunt Memorial Plaza outside of the...
Food drive held in South Bend to benefit small neighborhood-based food pantries
Olive the tamandua gave birth to her first pup! Welcome to the world!
Potawatomi Zoo announces birth of tamandua pup