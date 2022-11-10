Free Flamenco performance to be held at Notre Dame Thursday night

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A free, exciting, and energetic performance will be open to the public at Notre Dame on Thursday night!

World-renowned artist Jaime El Estampío and guitarist Antonio Herrera will take the stage at the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center. They’ve also been visiting South Bend-area schools, entertaining and teaching kids about Spanish culture.

With the help of sponsors, two passionate Spanish professors worked to bring the performance to the community.

“By having these performances live here where students can and experience the culture of Spain or Latin America, the language and things like that, it kind of breaks down the barriers, breaks down the walls of the classroom, and allows the students to have a very genuine interaction with the language,” said Tatiana Botero, Spanish teaching professor at Notre Dame.

The entire community is invited to the free performance. It begins at 7 p.m.

For more information and to reserve tickets, click here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.