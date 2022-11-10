Former pro basketball player arrested for robbery in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A former professional basketball player was arrested by Goshen police on several robbery-related charges while at a local gas station early Tuesday morning.

Our reporting partners at The Goshen News say Donté Greene, 34, of Waldorf, Md., was arrested on charges of robbery, intimidation and interfering in the reporting of a crime after officers were dispatched to the Phillips 66 in the 1800 block of Lincoln Way East at 12:36 a.m. Tuesday to investigate a report of a robbery in progress. This is all according to a Goshen Police Department report,

Greene was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.

Greene played college basketball for Syracuse for one season before being selected with the 28th overall pick by the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2008 NBA draft.

