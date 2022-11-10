Food drive held in South Bend to benefit small neighborhood-based food pantries

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 7:15 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - United Way of St. Joseph County held a food drive Wednesday morning to benefit small neighborhood-based food pantries.

Officials with United Way say resources are running dry, and a historically high number of people are seeking food assistance. To help, they collected goods including proteins, kitchen staples, and household items.

Donors drove through and dropped off donations at the Jon R. Hunt Memorial Plaza outside of the Morris Performing Arts Center.

“As we head into the cold months, we know this is the busiest season for a lot of our food pantries in a typical year, so this year it’s really important that we support them in every way that we can to help them stock the shelves so they don’t have to cut what they are sending out into the community and those in need,” said Lauren Smyth, VP of Mission Advancement for United Way of of St. Joseph County.

You can still donate by visiting your local Martin’s Super Market to drop off food donations in the blue barrels labeled, “People Gotta Eat,” or click here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Decision 2022
Decision 2022: Election Results
Police are investigating after a shooting at Concord Mall.
Police investigating after shooting at Concord Mall
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
Joe Bryan died after he was shot while working at a restaurant in Huntington, West Virginia.
Restaurant employee dies after being hit by stray bullet while at work

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Near record highs on Thursday; Lake effect snow for some this weekend
Olive the tamandua gave birth to her first pup! Welcome to the world!
Potawatomi Zoo announces birth of tamandua pup
Donors drove through and dropped off donations at the Jon R. Hunt Memorial Plaza outside of the...
'People Gotta Eat' Food Drive
3 proposals pass in Michigan’s midterm election