Food drive held in South Bend to benefit small neighborhood-based food pantries

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - United Way of St. Joseph County held a food drive Wednesday morning to benefit small neighborhood-based food pantries.

Officials with United Way say resources are running dry, and a historically high number of people are seeking food assistance. To help, they collected goods including proteins, kitchen staples, and household items.

Donors drove through and dropped off donations at the Jon R. Hunt Memorial Plaza outside of the Morris Performing Arts Center.

“As we head into the cold months, we know this is the busiest season for a lot of our food pantries in a typical year, so this year it’s really important that we support them in every way that we can to help them stock the shelves so they don’t have to cut what they are sending out into the community and those in need,” said Lauren Smyth, VP of Mission Advancement for United Way of of St. Joseph County.

You can still donate by visiting your local Martin’s Super Market to drop off food donations in the blue barrels labeled, “People Gotta Eat,” or click here.

