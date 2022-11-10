First Alert Forecast: Near record highs on Thursday; Lake effect this weekend

THURSDAY: Few clouds today with near-record highs possible. High near 75F. The Record high for today is 75F set back in 2020. Winds S at 10 to 25 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds. Low 50F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.

VETERANS DAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy as a cold front moves through Michiana. Slight chance of a passing shower, but most stay dry. High 50F with falling PM temperatures. Winds NW at 15-25 mph. Low 32F with wind chills in the upper 20s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with off-and-on lake effect rain/snow showers. Little to no accumulation is expected. High 38F with wind chills in the lower 30s. Winds WNW at 10 to 25 mph. Saturday night Lake effect snow showers will continue. Snow accumulation from a trace up to 1 inch is possible. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with afternoon sun breaks. A few flurries or snow showers are possible during the morning. High 37F with wind chills near 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.

