Are your tires ready for winter?

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Ready or not, it’s time to start preparing for winter.

16 Morning News Now stopped by Tire Rack to get some tips on preparing for the cold temperatures and the snow.

TJ Campbell, the tire information & testing manager for Tire Rack, said it all starts with checking your tire pressure and making sure they’re properly inflated.

Then it’s time to check your tread depth.

You can do this by placing a quarter straight down into the tread.

If the tread covers the top of Washington’s head, your tires should be okay for winter.

“A little bit of preparation can absolutely eliminate or at least mitigate some pretty bad situations,” Campbell said. “If you get ahead of it, put some good winter tires on, or if you’re inclined, put some good all-season tires on, you can get out in front of that.”

And if you’re feeling overwhelmed or you’re not sure what tires to purchase, visit tirerack.com and click on their Tire Decision Guide.

