10 energy saving tips for the winter from Indiana Michigan Power

(WNDU) - Indiana Michigan Power has released some tips to help you cut down on your energy bills.

The cold means higher heating bills, so the time is now to prepare a home or business for inclement weather.

“Winter always brings the need to run the heat more often, but it can also lead to more use of other appliances that spike energy use. This ultimately has an impact on customers’ monthly energy bills and we want to help,” said Katie Davis, vice president of external affairs and customer experience at I&M. “Indiana Michigan Power has dozens of energy savings ideas, rebate programs and payment assistance programs to help customers have a safe and warm winter.”

Winter Energy Saving Tips

Install a Wi-Fi / smart thermostat. If customers set their thermostat a little lower during winter months, it can reduce heating costs by about 3 percent for each degree of adjustment. Changing the temperature from 72°F to 68°F could lower an energy bill by up to 10 percent. Keep your curtains and blinds closed at night. Closing your blinds at night will keep cold air out. Open them during the day to let the sun warm the room. Keep furniture and drapes away from heaters. If a home has electric baseboard heating, keep furniture and draperies away from the heaters and leave at least a three-inch clearance under the heating unit. This is not only safer, but more efficient for heating. Lower your thermostat before going on vacation. If a customer will be going on vacation, lowering the thermostat to 55°F can save energy while preventing water pipes from freezing. Set your thermostat to “auto.” Setting a thermostat to “auto” means the blower fan will not operate continuously. A 1/2 HP blower fan consumes 3,850 kWh annually if run around the clock. It may only need to run a third or less if set on “auto.” Have your heating system inspected. Have the heating system for a home or building inspected regularly. A $50 to $100 annual tune-up can help reduce heating costs by up to 5 percent. Change your furnace filters. Change or clean furnace filters once a month. Dust and dirt can quickly clog vital parts, making a furnace run harder and eventually break down. Install more attic insulation. Upgrading from three inches to 12 inches, and doing proper attic sealing, can cut heating and cooling costs up to 20 percent. Install exterior storm windows. Install exterior or interior storm windows; storm windows can reduce heat loss through the windows by 25 percent to 50 percent, particularly if there are single-pane windows. Avoid using space heaters. Avoid using space heaters, including electric, kerosene or propane models. Not only are they expensive to operate, but they’re also dangerous.

Income-qualified customers can schedule an in-home “Home Energy Checkup” by clicking here.

There are also local and federal financial assistance options available for customers. Michigan consumers can click here for assistance. Indiana consumers can click here for assistance.

For more energy-saving tips click here.

