Wednesday’s Child: Creative Kaylee

By Tricia Sloma
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(WNDU) - Kids are like sponges. They soak up everything around them. And that includes a good attitude for a bright future. 14-year-old Kaylee has a lot of compassion and a heart of gold.

“My friends would describe me as cool a nice friend. Kind and pretty,” said Kaylee.

Grant Me Hope shared the 8th grader’s story. This foster teen is quite artistic.

“I draw horses. I draw cows. I draw anything,” said Kaylee. “Well, sometimes I use colored pencils sometimes I use regular pencils.”

Kaylee wants to study medicine someday.

“What I want to be when I get older is a doctor because I want to help people because like my mom was in the hospital for a really long time,” explained Kaylee. “So I want to be like the doctors that helped her so like help people and stuff.”

Animals are a big part of Kaylee’s life. There are a lot of goats where she’s currently staying.

“I like taking care of the animals like when I feed them,” said Kaylee.

A new family is what Kaylee dreams of.

“I would like to have siblings, yes. Right now, I don’t have any siblings and it’s kind of lonely. My dream family looks like nice, loving, happy caring. Just really nice,” said Kaylee.

If you would like to learn more about Kaylee and adoption from foster care, click these links for the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange and Grant Me Hope:

Grant Me Hope

Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange - Kaylee

