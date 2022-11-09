Wednesday’s Child: Creative Kaylee

(WNDU) - Kids are like sponges. They soak up everything around them. And that includes a good attitude for a bright future. 14-year-old Kaylee has a lot of compassion and a heart of gold.

“My friends would describe me as cool a nice friend. Kind and pretty,” said Kaylee.

Grant Me Hope shared the 8th grader’s story. This foster teen is quite artistic.

“I draw horses. I draw cows. I draw anything,” said Kaylee. “Well, sometimes I use colored pencils sometimes I use regular pencils.”

Kaylee wants to study medicine someday.

“What I want to be when I get older is a doctor because I want to help people because like my mom was in the hospital for a really long time,” explained Kaylee. “So I want to be like the doctors that helped her so like help people and stuff.”

Animals are a big part of Kaylee’s life. There are a lot of goats where she’s currently staying.

“I like taking care of the animals like when I feed them,” said Kaylee.

A new family is what Kaylee dreams of.

“I would like to have siblings, yes. Right now, I don’t have any siblings and it’s kind of lonely. My dream family looks like nice, loving, happy caring. Just really nice,” said Kaylee.

