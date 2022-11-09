Voters split on Niles marihuana ordinance for retail establishments

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Over in Berrien County, voters in Niles Township are deciding whether to allow marijuana retail establishments.

This ordinance allows for four marihuana retail establishments and one marihuana safety compliance facility within the Township.

Back in 2019, board trustees unanimously voted to block recreational marihuana businesses from coming to the area.

