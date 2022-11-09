Voters split on Niles marihuana ordinance for retail establishments

Over in Berrien County, voters in Niles Township are deciding whether to allow marijuana retail...
Over in Berrien County, voters in Niles Township are deciding whether to allow marijuana retail establishments.(wndu)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 12:08 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Over in Berrien County, voters in Niles Township are deciding whether to allow marijuana retail establishments.

This ordinance allows for four marihuana retail establishments and one marihuana safety compliance facility within the Township.

Back in 2019, board trustees unanimously voted to block recreational marihuana businesses from coming to the area.

Stay with 16 News Now as we continue following this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Decision 2022
Decision 2022: Election Results
Police are investigating after a shooting at Concord Mall.
Police investigating after shooting at Concord Mall
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
Joe Bryan died after he was shot while working at a restaurant in Huntington, West Virginia.
Restaurant employee dies after being hit by stray bullet while at work

Latest News

Edwardsburg Millage up in the air
Edwardsburg Millage up in the air
Election results in St. Joseph County initially delayed
Voters split on Niles marijuana ordinance for retail establishments.
Voters split on Niles marijuana ordinance for retail establishments
Yakym will succeed the late Rep. Jackie Walorski, who died in a car crash earlier this year...
Republican Rudy Yakym wins election to U.S. House in Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District