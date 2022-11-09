Toddler dies after crash caused by suspected drunken driver, authorities say

Tyler Marcum, 22, is facing charges with a fatal crash that took the life of a child on Nov. 6.
Tyler Marcum, 22, is facing charges with a fatal crash that took the life of a child on Nov. 6.(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By KOLD Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:17 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) - A child in Arizona has died after a crash involving a suspected drunken driver happened over the weekend.

According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a collision around 7 p.m. in the Avra Valley area on Nov. 6.

KOLD reports the crash occurred when a Hyundai Sonata hit a Nissan Altima making a left turn at an intersection.

Police said three people, including two children, were traveling in the Nissan. A 3-year-old boy sustained life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a nearby hospital but later died. The other child is expected to survive.

Both children were properly restrained, according to the sheriff’s department.

Authorities said 22-year-old Tyler Marcum was the driver of the Hyundai. He was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and driving under the influence after showing signs of impairment.

The sheriff’s department said the collision remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KOLD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a shooting at Concord Mall.
Police investigating after shooting at Concord Mall
Three people dead, two injured in Elkhart County crash
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
Two men were arrested in a suspected fentanyl bust in Elkhart.
Two Elkhart men arrested in large fentanyl bust

Latest News

President Joe Biden is set to adjust the second half of his term.
Biden’s next 2 years: Changes afoot whatever midterms bring
A still image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's GOES Image Viewer...
Tropical Storm Nicole churns toward Bahamas, Florida
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Dry and warm through Thursday; Cold weekend
Hues of red and blue color the dawn at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. Control...
Bennet re-elected to Senate from Colo.; GOP eager to take Congress