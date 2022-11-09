St. Joseph County Republicans celebrate after midterm election results

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There really is a first time for everything—even if it takes forever to happen.

St. Joseph County Republicans on Tuesday celebrated an elusive election night milestone in math.

There are nine seats on the St. Joseph County Council, and for what we’re told is the first time ever, a majority of those seats will be held by Republicans.

“This is the first time the Republicans have taken control of the council in St. Joe County so, it’s a big night,” said GOP St. Joseph County Chairman Tyler Gillean. “Our party’s 1854 so as long as a party, I think this is the first time we’ve taken control.”

Of the five county council seats that were up for grabs in Tuesday’s election, Republicans won three of them.

Joe Thomas, Amy Drake, and Dan Schaetzle were recognized at the GOP election night party at the Gillespie Center on the St. Mary’s Campus.

The council will go from its current six to three Democrat majority, to a five-four Republican edge.

“Can’t ignore the fact that redistricting probably played some role into the races yesterday, particularly Bobby K’s race,” St. Joseph County Democratic Party Chairwoman Diana Hess told 6 News Now.

Democrat Bob Kruszynski was a two-term council veteran running for re-election. He lost after portions of rural Greene and Olive Townships were added to District A.

“There’s some big economic developments that are on the horizon and I think voters really wanted to see the right people in the right spots to make sure that’s headed in the right direction,” Gillean explained.

In her 10 years on the council, Diana Hess says a majority of the votes have been unanimous with a few exceptions. “Well, mostly policy issues. I would say the human rights ordinance was one, the mask mandate was another. There’s been some disagreement over maybe some economic development projects, but I would say for the most part, again, most of us are on the same page.

“So, I think it gives the voters a little bit more of a balance in St. Joseph County that I think has been missing for several decades,” Gillean said.

