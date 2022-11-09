School Millages didn’t pass on Michigan ballot

MI. (WNDU) - Buchanan Community Schools and Edwardsburg Public Schools are two school systems that are in need of renovations, but results from the midterm election, showed that many did not approve of the school’s millage proposals.

Despite proposals not having passed, both schools are still determined to get things done.

“I just think it’s a tough time to get something passed right now. We knew it was an uphill battle and I’m sure Buchanan did too,” said Jim Knoll, the Superintendent of Edwardsburg Public Schools.

According to Knoll, without the money from the bond, the school will need to tap into funds they have saved, and work on the things that must be repaired.

" The roofs are our greatest need right now. We have some leaks in some of our roofs. But the worst-case scenario was always what we planned for, and that worst case scenario is that we have to use our general fund money to fund roof replacement, and so now we will,” Knoll said.

While the school shared that they were disappointed to not be able to give students all that they’d hoped, they have still stayed optimistic.

“Ultimately schools are about teaching and learning, and if you happen to take a look at our latest scores and our scores during the pandemic, we did quite well. I truly believe that if we had to, our people could teach in tents and we’d do quite well,” said Knoll.

EPS told 16 News Now they don’t plan to present a new bond proposal for a year or two, but Buchanan’s Superintendent shared a statement with families today saying that while “they will ensure the buildings are maintained... aging buildings will need to be addressed.”

Adding plans to share a revised bond with the community in 2023.

