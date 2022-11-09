Rudy Yakym appears on 16 Morning News Now after election victory

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Voters across 11 counties in northern Indiana had to choose by Tuesday who should fill the shoes of late Indiana Congresswoman Jackie Walorski, who died in a car crash in August.

Republican Rudy Yakym was declared the winner in the race for Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District seat over Democrat Paul Steury and Libertarian William Henry. The vote was for the remainder of her term and the next term that starts in January.

Yakym started his 80-day campaign after Walorski’s death and won the endorsement of Walorski’s husband, Dean Swihart. Now, the 38-year-old local businessman holds the title of Congressman Elect.

Yakym made an appearance Wednesday on 16 Morning News Now to share his thoughts on his victory.

“The priorities are really just a reflection of after having traveled the district for 80 days, listening to Hoosiers, knowing what is on their minds,” Yakym said. “We are hearing three top issues from them. One of them was inflation. Our costs are going up faster than we can raise our incomes. (It’s a) real problem for senior citizens on a fixed income, so that’s number one.”

