Republican Sen. Young wins 2nd term in holding Indiana seat

INDIANAPOLIS (AP/WNDU) - Republican U.S. Sen. Todd Young has won his Indiana seat for a second term.

Young’s win in Tuesday’s election came after he followed a front-runner strategy throughout his campaign that largely ignored Democratic challenger Thomas McDermott. McDermott is mayor of the city of Hammond.

Young maintained huge fundraising and organization advantages over McDermott. McDermott struggled to gain attention and attacked Young on issues spanning abortion rights, federal spending, and marijuana legalization.

Young focused on economic issues. He blamed President Joe Biden and the Democratic-controlled Congress for sparking higher inflation and gasoline prices.

Young released the following statement after declaring victory Tuesday night:

I am grateful to Hoosiers for the opportunity to continue serving them in the United States Senate. This Marine is ready to go back to Washington to fight back against the Biden-Harris agenda wherever necessary, but I’m also ready to work across the aisle to conquer America’s challenges and defeat our enemies abroad. As this campaign closes, I am incredibly grateful for the grassroots volunteers who knocked doors, made calls, or found a way to donate to our campaign. To every candidate up and down the ballot who stepped up and ran for office this year: thank you. Our communities, state, and nation are better for your willingness to serve. I want to congratulate Mayor McDermott and James Sceniak for their tireless efforts on the campaign trail. It is my honor to serve all Hoosiers and represent all their interests in Washington. Let’s get to work.

