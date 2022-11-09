Republican Rudy Yakym wins election to U.S. House in Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District

(WNDU)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 9:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP/WNDU) - Republican Rudy Yakym has won the election to U.S. House in Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District, according to the Associated Press.

Yakym will succeed the late Rep. Jackie Walorski, who died in a car crash earlier this year with two of her staffers.

Yakym was elected to not only serve out the remainder of Walorski’s 2022 term, but also the following two years. He was a heavy favorite heading into Election Day against Democrat Paul Steury, a high school science teacher from Goshen, and Libertarian William Henry.

Yakym, 38, is an executive with Elkhart distribution company Kem Krest and was a longtime political ally of Walorski, including working as finance director for her first winning congressional campaign in 2012.

Yakym won his party’s nomination earlier this year after earning the endorsement of Dean Swihart, Walorski’s husband.

