Redman reelected as St. Joseph County Sheriff

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Four more years was the chant Tuesday night at American Legion Post 357 on South Bends westside as Bill Redman was reelected as St. Joseph County Sheriff.

Redman won reelection with 54% of the vote with just over 38,600 votes. His opposition, Kevin McGowan, earned 46% of the vote with over 32,600 votes.

“Thank you all for your support, and I look forward to serving you for the next four years,” said St. Joseph County Sheriff Bill Redman. “And I appreciate every single one of you.”

As he stood surrounded by family, he said the job requires his entire family’s support. Redman also discussed how important engaging the community is for his office.

“I cannot sit behind a desk and make decisions that affect all of our citizens and not listen to what their concerns are,” said Redman. “And depending on what area of the county you live in, whether it’s the city of South Bend, Mishawaka, Walkerton, or North Liberty, there are different concerns coming out of each of those communities, so we are faced with all kinds of different things. But talking to the citizens, listening to their concerns, helps me make better decisions as sheriff.”

He credits winning the Midterm race to being active in the community, listening to the public’s concerns, and promoting treatment for drug offenders over incarceration.

“I think it’s important that we assist those that are suffering from drug abuse and substance abuse, as well as mental health crises,” said Redman. “And so, I’ve been committed to that. We recently started a human trafficking task force. I think we’ve done a great job the first four years, and I’ve got a lot more to do in the next four years.”

Sheriff Redman became the St. Joseph County Sheriff in 2018.

