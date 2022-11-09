Quilts of Valor honor veterans in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) -16 veterans got the thank you many of them never received when returning from overseas at the Jackie Walorski VA Clinic.

Quilts of Valor presented each of them with a hand-sewn quilt that is personalized to commemorate the way they served.

Several of the recipients served in Vietnam. Each of them got a commemorative medal thanking them for their service.

Quilts of Valor has honored more than 400 veterans in Michiana in this way and their efforts are growing.

Showing their appreciation for veterans is something they strive to do year-round.

“It’s long past due that they be recognized is what I would say, and it’s all about the veterans. I don’t think we realize the sacrifice not only veterans play, but also their family and their children,” Quilts of Valor Leadership team member Mary Ann Lienhart Cross.

You can learn how to honor a special veteran in your life by heading the Quilts of Valor website.

