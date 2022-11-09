Quilts of Valor honor veterans in Mishawaka

By Jack Springgate
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) -16 veterans got the thank you many of them never received when returning from overseas at the Jackie Walorski VA Clinic.

Quilts of Valor presented each of them with a hand-sewn quilt that is personalized to commemorate the way they served.

Several of the recipients served in Vietnam. Each of them got a commemorative medal thanking them for their service.

Quilts of Valor has honored more than 400 veterans in Michiana in this way and their efforts are growing.

Showing their appreciation for veterans is something they strive to do year-round.

“It’s long past due that they be recognized is what I would say, and it’s all about the veterans. I don’t think we realize the sacrifice not only veterans play, but also their family and their children,” Quilts of Valor Leadership team member Mary Ann Lienhart Cross.

You can learn how to honor a special veteran in your life by heading the Quilts of Valor website.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Decision 2022
Decision 2022: Election Results
Police are investigating after a shooting at Concord Mall.
Police investigating after shooting at Concord Mall
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
Joe Bryan died after he was shot while working at a restaurant in Huntington, West Virginia.
Restaurant employee dies after being hit by stray bullet while at work

Latest News

WNDU Sports Director Matt Loch brings us coverage on Mishawaka High School football.
Cavemen host 10-1, FW Snider in Regional Final
Pyne, Rees share moment on sideline after win.
Pyne, Rees share moment on sideline after win
Millages don't pass in MI
School Millages didn’t pass on Michigan ballot
Richard Allen, 50, of Delphi was formally charged with two counts of murder on Oct. 28 for the...
Man charged in Delphi murders case requests public defender
Republicans take control St. Joseph County Council
Republicans take control St. Joseph County Council