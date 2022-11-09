Notre Dame ranked No. 20 in latest College Football Playoff rankings

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP/WNDU) - The Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team was ranked No. 20 in the latest College Football Playoff (CFP) rankings released on Tuesday night.

The Fighting Irish are coming off a big win this past weekend over No. 4 Clemson. The Tigers dropped to No. 10 after the loss.

Georgia was the new No. 1 in the rankings, followed by Ohio State, Michigan, and TCU. The Bulldogs’ rise from No. 3 to No. 1 was no surprise after their dominant victory against the previously top-ranked Volunteers. Ohio State stayed at No. 2. The Buckeyes’ Big Ten rival, Michigan moved up from No. 5 to No. 3. TCU jumped three spots to No. 4, putting the nation’s four unbeatens at the top of the rankings. Tennessee fell to No. 5.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.