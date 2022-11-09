Notre Dame ranked No. 20 in latest College Football Playoff rankings

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP/WNDU) - The Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team was ranked No. 20 in the latest College Football Playoff (CFP) rankings released on Tuesday night.

The Fighting Irish are coming off a big win this past weekend over No. 4 Clemson. The Tigers dropped to No. 10 after the loss.

Georgia was the new No. 1 in the rankings, followed by Ohio State, Michigan, and TCU. The Bulldogs’ rise from No. 3 to No. 1 was no surprise after their dominant victory against the previously top-ranked Volunteers. Ohio State stayed at No. 2. The Buckeyes’ Big Ten rival, Michigan moved up from No. 5 to No. 3. TCU jumped three spots to No. 4, putting the nation’s four unbeatens at the top of the rankings. Tennessee fell to No. 5.

