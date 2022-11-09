Michigan man sentenced for planting pipe bombs at phone stores to ‘stop spread of pornography’

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, a Michigan man was sentenced to over 6 years in prison for his role in a $5,000,000 extortion plot involving pipe bombs in September of 2021.

76-year-old John Douglas Allen, of Whittemore, Mich., was sentenced to 75 months in prison in two separate cases involving shrapnel-filled pipe bombs planted outside cellphone stores in both Cheboygygan and Sault Ste Marie.

In July of 2022, Allen pleaded guilty to extortion by wrongful use of force, violence, and fear, as well as two counts of attempted destruction of a building using an explosive device.

According to court documents, Allen admitted that on Sept. 15, 2021, at approximately 7:36 p.m., he placed a United States Postal Service (USPS) box with black tape on it and a wire coming out of it outside an AT&T Store in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan.

Later that evening, Allen placed another USPS box with black tape on it and a wire coming out of it outside of a Verizon Store in Cheboygan, Michigan.

The two devices were examined by the FBI laboratory Explosive Unit, which concluded that the two devices were improvised explosive devices (IEDs), also commonly referred to as pipe bombs. Both pipe bombs contained shrapnel. In addition, threat notes demanding $5 million were placed on cell phone towers in the area as well as mailed to the telecommunications companies.

Based on video footage taken from the cell phone stores and other nearby businesses, as well as an exhaustive investigation by law enforcement, agents were able to determine that Allen was the person who left the packages outside of the stores.

The defendant claimed that he was motivated by what he viewed as immoral content, such as cursing and pornography, being spread on the internet and cell phones.

In addition, Allen pleaded guilty to placing letters containing threats aimed at telecommunications providers at cell towers located in the Upper Peninsula.

This case was investigated by special agents, intelligence analysts, troopers, deputies, and officers from the FBI, Michigan State Police, Cheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, Cheboygan Police Department, Sault Ste. Marie Police Department, Sault Ste. Marie Tribal Police, the US Coast Guard Investigative Service, US Border Patrol and ATF.

