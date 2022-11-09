Man charged in Delphi murders case requests public defender

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The suspect in the murders of two teen girls in Delphi back in 2017 is asking for the court to provide him with a public defender.

Richard Allen, 50, of Delphi was formally charged with two counts of murder on Oct. 28 for the killings of Abby Williams and Libby German. He was taken into custody two days prior.

According to our sister station WTHR in Indianapolis, Allen made the request in a hand-written note saying, “I, Richard M. Allen, hereby throw myself at the mercy of the court.” Allen goes on to say he is “begging” for legal assistance.

“At my initial hearing on Oct. 28, 2022, I asked to find representation for myself. However, at the time I had no clue how expensive it would be just to talk to someone,” Allen wrote.

Allen also made mention to the fact that now neither him or his wife are currently working, and that their current reserve money would not ever cover the cost of their house.

