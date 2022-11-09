Long lines at some SJC voting centers

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Some of the 42 St. Joseph County voting centers saw impressive lines on Election Day. Among them was Clay High School, where a throng of voters filled the sidewalk and wove around a hallway before entering the place to begin the voting process.

“You’ve always got time to vote. I just got off work and came straight here, so you know, I made time. You just, and then I’ll eat dinner when I get home. So it’s important to vote,” remarked Kimberly Tyler.

Fellow voter Tom Sulentic said he didn’t mind waiting in the line outside Clay High School.

“Because it’s a very important thing we’re doing, you know, having the right to vote. Other people don’t have that right, you know? So we’re very lucky,” said Sulentic.

At the IBEW post in western St. Joseph County, Beverly Dosmann noted she was “in and out” in 13 minutes, adding she feels voting is crucial.

“I have a friend that said she’s just not gonna vote because she’s so sick of it. And I said, ‘No, you need to vote so you can change what’s going on,’” said Dosmann.

Chuck Leone, chairman of the St. Joseph County Election Board, said that, as of early Tuesday afternoon, few - if any issues - had been reported at the voting centers.

“You know we’ve had a couple of questions throughout the course of the day about electioneering – that is either the candidates or people passing out literature or wearing certain things. There’ve just been a few. We’ve sent out – we have a couple deputy election commissioners who can go out to the polling places – one Republican and one Democrat. And they kind of sort through those things and help resolve issues,” explained Leone.

