Election results in St. Joseph County initially delayed

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Many of you had questions about the lengthy delay in election results Tuesday night in St. Joseph County.

The polls closed at 6 p.m. in Indiana, but the first results out of St. Joseph County weren’t reported until after 9 p.m.

St. Joseph County Election Board Member Thomas Dixon explained why the results were delayed.

”First of all, when the polls closed we got word from several polling places that they still had very long lines,” Dixon said. “Indiana law requires that you count everybody who is in line, not just who has already voted. If they’re in line at 6 o’clock they get to vote. We didn’t want to release any partial results of anything that might sway people’s votes if they heard one way or another how things were going.”

