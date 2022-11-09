Edwardsburg Millage up in the air

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:47 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (WNDU) - As of 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, it is not looking like the bond proposal will pass for Edwardsburg Community Schools.

The corporation updated its millage proposal after it failed in the primary.

They urged families to vote “yes.”

If approved, the millage would grant the school $50 million to repair old buildings and build new ones.

Superintendent Jim Knoll said the corporation listened to voters’ concerns regarding visualizing the new space, granting too much money to the schools, and the impact it would have on taxes.

Knoll said that the new proposal includes floorplans, lowering the bond by $4 million dollars, and cutting the tax increase to residents.

“We were hoping that we were on the right track...pretty darn close the first time, earlier this year...we tried to accommodate as many of those as we could to make sure we were doing the right thing for the community and the school district,” said Knoll.

If it fails, the corporation will make improvements with money from their general fund.

The corporation has said all along that they want students to have a safe and comfortable learning environment.

