Denny’s to offer free Grand Slams to military personnel on Veterans Day

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Denny’s is offering complimentary Grand Slams to military members on Friday!

The offer is a part of Denny’s Veterans Day tradition and is a way for the company to “thank America’s veterans for their endless service and dedication.”

“At Denny’s, we’re thankful each and every day for the courageous military personnel who have sacrificed so much for this country,” said Denny’s President John Dillon in a press release. “We’re honored to continue shining a light on the veteran community and providing heroes with great food to thank them for protecting the nation we call home.”

The offer applies to all active and inactive military personnel.

It is only valid for dine-in at participating locations from 5 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a valid military ID or DD 214.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.