Denny’s to offer free Grand Slams to military personnel on Veterans Day

Denny's Salutes Military Heroes with Free Grand Slams for Veterans on Nov. 11
Denny's Salutes Military Heroes with Free Grand Slams for Veterans on Nov. 11(PRNewswire)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 3:08 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Denny’s is offering complimentary Grand Slams to military members on Friday!

The offer is a part of Denny’s Veterans Day tradition and is a way for the company to “thank America’s veterans for their endless service and dedication.”

“At Denny’s, we’re thankful each and every day for the courageous military personnel who have sacrificed so much for this country,” said Denny’s President John Dillon in a press release. “We’re honored to continue shining a light on the veteran community and providing heroes with great food to thank them for protecting the nation we call home.”

The offer applies to all active and inactive military personnel.

It is only valid for dine-in at participating locations from 5 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a valid military ID or DD 214.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Decision 2022
Decision 2022: Election Results
Police are investigating after a shooting at Concord Mall.
Police investigating after shooting at Concord Mall
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
Joe Bryan died after he was shot while working at a restaurant in Huntington, West Virginia.
Restaurant employee dies after being hit by stray bullet while at work

Latest News

After two weeks of hard work, we hosted one last push Friday evening for or Turkeys on the...
WNDU hosts ‘Turkeys on the Table’ phone drive
City of South Bend hosting sign-up events for Energy Assistance, Utility Assistance Program
Alix is looking for a forever family through the Indiana Adoption Program.
Wednesday’s Child: Alix is still waiting
The event poster for Alice in Wonderland.
Bethel University to perform ‘Alice in Wonderland’