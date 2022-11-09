Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wins 2nd term

(Annette Giachino)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 3:03 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has won a second four-year term.

She defeated Republican challenger Tudor Dixon Tuesday in a campaign that focused on their opposing views on abortion.

Whitmer is a former legislative leader who helped Democrats regain control of the state’s top office in 2018 after eight years of Republican leadership. She fought off a late push from Dixon, who had never held elected office.

Whitmer made abortion a key issue in her campaign, highlighting efforts to keep the procedure legal in Michigan after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

In her second term, she has said she will continue working to build back the state’s economy that was hit hard by pandemic lockdowns.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Decision 2022
Decision 2022: Election Results
Police are investigating after a shooting at Concord Mall.
Police investigating after shooting at Concord Mall
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
Joe Bryan died after he was shot while working at a restaurant in Huntington, West Virginia.
Restaurant employee dies after being hit by stray bullet while at work

Latest News

Sheriff Redman and his wife, Kim, celebrate his reelection win surrounded by family, friends,...
Redman reelected as St. Joseph County Sheriff
Over in Berrien County, voters in Niles Township are deciding whether to allow marijuana retail...
Voters split on Niles Township marijuana ordinance for retail establishments
Edwardsburg Millage up in the air
Edwardsburg millage fails to pass in November midterm
Election results in St. Joseph County initially delayed