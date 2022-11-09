3 St. Joseph County Elections to keep an eye on

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -We’re keeping an eye on some of the races making headlines in St. Joseph County from the sheriff, to the clerk, to District 1 Commissioner.

St. Joseph County Sheriff:

The County Sheriff’s race comes down to the Democratic incumbent Sheriff Bill Redman and the challenger, a former St. Joseph County Police officer Kevin McGowan.

Sheriff Redman is running for his second and final term, while McGowan looks to come back to the department after retiring in 2020.

Redman says he’s accomplished a lot in the past four years and he’s learned a lot too. He’ll bring that experience back to the department for the next four years if the votes go his way.

McGowan told 16 News Now he wants to fill officer shortages and bring some change to the sheriff’s department.

“The pandemic definitely opened my eyes to being more prepared as a department on how to handle situations like that. So hopefully we’re going to be getting back to somewhat normal,” Redman said.

“First thing I want to do is take care of the staffing problem. Once we get that taken care of we’re going to work on reducing the crime,” McGowan said.

The race for County Clerk, and Jack, that’s a race that’s already made headlines ahead of election night.

St. Joseph County Clerk:

The race for County Clerk is one that’s already made headlines ahead of election night.

That’s due to the state police investigation into current clerk Rita Glenn. Republicans have been pressing democrats on this issue since early Oct., which means a lot of eyes will be on the winner long after the results come through.

Democrat Lana Cleary is running to fill the open seat left behind by Glenn who’s not running for reelection.

Cleary has more than 20 years of experience in the County Clerks’ office. She says those qualifications and decades of work in the office she’ll be taking over speak louder than any of the background noise connected with the Rita Glenn investigation.

Republican Amy Rolfes is running in her first campaign for county clerk, and she’s been a big advocate for change in the office that’s failed to see a republican elected to lead it since the late 90s.

She would have the most to gain if the state police investigation into Glenn finds any violations, which remain claims and questions until we hear more from officials.

Both candidates say they’re committed to keeping free and fair elections a priority in St. Joseph County.

“I pretty much since day one managed the operations of the office: managing the budgets, the personnel, the payroll and I’m working as a liaison with many county offices and judicial staff. So I have a very hands on experience with every facet of the clerk’s office,” Cleary said.

“Following all election law is my number one priority but also making the clerk’s office a really welcome place to be for every voter,” Rolfes said.

St. Joseph County Commissioner- District 1:

This one comes down to the current president of the board of commissioners and a candidate that is no stranger to throwing his name in the ring.

Republican incumbent candidate Carl Baxmeyer made it to board president without even running in the last election.

He was appointed to the board after Andy Kostielney stepped down, having already won the Republican primary.

He’s been the spokesman when it comes to the republican accusations against County Clerk Rita Glenn regarding May’s primary election.

His counterpart Dr. Don Westerhausen has campaign experience after running for state house in 2020 but failed to win the election. He says he’s bringing his perspective as a doctor to focus on community health if the vote goes his way.

Here are their takes on how that hot-button issue with the Clerk’s office that cast a shadow on election day.

“People have said to me that I’m voting in person because they’re scared about the system, and I think that was the question people were asking that went unanswered from the primary on with all the questions that were raised,” Baxmeyer said.

“I just don’t understand it. To take someone who’s been a trusted, valued civil servant for many years and has run clean elections every election—to bring up anything that she could have done wrong is just wrong,” Dr. Westerhausen said.

Stay with 16 News Now as the results come in. We’ll have full coverage and reaction from candidates.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.