3 proposals pass in Michigan’s midterm election

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - Three proposals were passed by voters in Michigan on Tuesday, including one that makes abortion a constitutional right in the state.

Proposal 1: Legislative Term Limits and Financial Disclosure Amendment

This proposal allows lawmakers to serve up to 12 years in the state legislature.

They would be allowed to spend all those years in either the House or Senate.

Proposal 2: Voting Policies in Constitution Amendment

Michigan’s Proposal 2 seeks to add the fundamental right to vote to Michigan’s Constitution.

This means military or ballots from overseas must be counted if postmarked by Election Day.

Early voting sites will be available up to nine days before Election Day and an absentee ballot box will be available in every city in Michigan.

Proposal 3: Right to Reproductive Freedom Initiative

This proposal will codify a person’s right to carry out all decisions about pregnancy, childbirth, contraception, and infertility.

This also means state laws that conflict with the amendment would be invalidated. That leaves the future unclear for current restrictions on the books, such as parental consent, informed consent, and reporting requirements.

Lawmakers will be able to pass some regulations, but abortion will still be legalized permanently in Michigan.

“The amendment provides for some leeway for the Legislature to continue to regulate abortion in some way, but once that fundamental right is established, it would either have to be removed by a vote of the people with an additional constitutional amendment or potentially a federal law,” said Karley Abramson, of the Citizens Research Council of Michigan.

To read the full language of each proposal, click here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Decision 2022
Decision 2022: Election Results
Police are investigating after a shooting at Concord Mall.
Police investigating after shooting at Concord Mall
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
Joe Bryan died after he was shot while working at a restaurant in Huntington, West Virginia.
Restaurant employee dies after being hit by stray bullet while at work

Latest News

President Biden, House Minority Leader McCarthy say they are willing to work across the aisle...
President Biden, House Minority Leader McCarthy say they are willing to work across the aisle following the midterms
St. Joseph County Republicans were in high spirits Tuesday night after they took control of the...
St. Joseph County Republicans celebrate after midterm election results
Yakym made an appearance Wednesday on 16 Morning News Now to share his thoughts on his victory.
Rudy Yakym appears on 16 Morning News Now after election victory
Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wins 2nd term