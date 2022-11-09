3 proposals pass in Michigan’s midterm election

(WNDU) - Three proposals were passed by voters in Michigan on Tuesday, including one that makes abortion a constitutional right in the state.

Proposal 1: Legislative Term Limits and Financial Disclosure Amendment

This proposal allows lawmakers to serve up to 12 years in the state legislature.

They would be allowed to spend all those years in either the House or Senate.

Proposal 2: Voting Policies in Constitution Amendment

Michigan’s Proposal 2 seeks to add the fundamental right to vote to Michigan’s Constitution.

This means military or ballots from overseas must be counted if postmarked by Election Day.

Early voting sites will be available up to nine days before Election Day and an absentee ballot box will be available in every city in Michigan.

Proposal 3: Right to Reproductive Freedom Initiative

This proposal will codify a person’s right to carry out all decisions about pregnancy, childbirth, contraception, and infertility.

This also means state laws that conflict with the amendment would be invalidated. That leaves the future unclear for current restrictions on the books, such as parental consent, informed consent, and reporting requirements.

Lawmakers will be able to pass some regulations, but abortion will still be legalized permanently in Michigan.

“The amendment provides for some leeway for the Legislature to continue to regulate abortion in some way, but once that fundamental right is established, it would either have to be removed by a vote of the people with an additional constitutional amendment or potentially a federal law,” said Karley Abramson, of the Citizens Research Council of Michigan.

