2nd annual Founder Factory comes to Elkhart next week

Founder Factory returns next week
By Melissa Stephens
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re interested in learning more about entrepreneurship and innovation, there’s an event you may want to check out.

The 2nd annual Founder Factory is coming to The Lerner Theatre on November 16.

The day will be filled with exhibitors, keynote sessions and a pitch competition.

The event offers a chance to speak with entrepreneurs and learn more about starting your own business.

“They can connect with others in the region that are enthusiastic about entrepreneurship and really get to know one another,” said Bethan Hartley, CEO of South Bend-Elkhart Regional Partnership. “Network is everything in particular in this region, relationships really matter so this is where you can make a lot of good ones.”

16 Morning News Now spoke to two young entrepreneurs who will be attending Founder Factory.

Ryan Biggs is the Founder and CEO of Hello From, a greeting card company. To learn more, click here.

Derald Gray created DG Visionaries and serves as the director, DJ and CEO of the company. To learn more, click here.

Registration to Founder Factory will end on Sunday, November 13. To purchase a ticket, click here.

Founder Factory
Local entrepreneurs gear up for Founder Factory

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Decision 2022
Decision 2022: Election Results
Police are investigating after a shooting at Concord Mall.
Police investigating after shooting at Concord Mall
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
Joe Bryan died after he was shot while working at a restaurant in Huntington, West Virginia.
Restaurant employee dies after being hit by stray bullet while at work

Latest News

Chuck's Weather 11922
Chuck's Weather 11922
Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wins 2nd term
Sheriff Redman and his wife, Kim, celebrate his reelection win surrounded by family, friends,...
Redman reelected as St. Joseph County Sheriff
Over in Berrien County, voters in Niles Township are deciding whether to allow marijuana retail...
Voters split on Niles Township marijuana ordinance for retail establishments