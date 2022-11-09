2nd annual Founder Factory comes to Elkhart next week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re interested in learning more about entrepreneurship and innovation, there’s an event you may want to check out.

The 2nd annual Founder Factory is coming to The Lerner Theatre on November 16.

The day will be filled with exhibitors, keynote sessions and a pitch competition.

The event offers a chance to speak with entrepreneurs and learn more about starting your own business.

“They can connect with others in the region that are enthusiastic about entrepreneurship and really get to know one another,” said Bethan Hartley, CEO of South Bend-Elkhart Regional Partnership. “Network is everything in particular in this region, relationships really matter so this is where you can make a lot of good ones.”

16 Morning News Now spoke to two young entrepreneurs who will be attending Founder Factory.

Ryan Biggs is the Founder and CEO of Hello From, a greeting card company. To learn more, click here.

Derald Gray created DG Visionaries and serves as the director, DJ and CEO of the company. To learn more, click here.

Registration to Founder Factory will end on Sunday, November 13. To purchase a ticket, click here.

