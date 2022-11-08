Multimedia Consultant

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Job Category: Sales

Requisition Number: ACCOU006250

Apply now

Posting Details

  • Posted: October 18, 2022
  • Full-Time
  • Locations
    Showing 1 location
    South Bend, IN 46637, USA
  • Travel Required: Yes

Job Details

Description

About Gray Television:

Gray Television is a leading media company that owns and operates high-quality stations in 113 television markets that collectively reach 36 percent of US television households.

We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

About WNDU:

WNDU is the “This is Home” station in Michiana and we live that brand every day. Our station has a positive, team-oriented culture that we cherish. We are located on the beautiful campus of The University of Notre Dame. WNDU is in an ideal location, close to Chicago and Indianapolis and just 30 minutes from Lake Michigan. The South Bend area is a thriving destination for first-rate education, sports, arts, and entertainment.

WNDU has been awarded “Station of the Year” twice by the Indiana Broadcasters Association. Joining the WNDU team is an opportunity to grow your career by working in a positive and energetic environment.

Job Summary/Description:

WNDU Multimedia, a Gray Television station, is looking for a high-energy, creative individual that enjoys working with business owners and advertising executives. If you have experience selling anything directly to decision-makers we want to show you how you can increase your income working at a market leading media company. We offer a paid training salary, medical/dental, 401K and paid time off. Our commission and bonus structure will allow you to grow without limits.

Duties/Responsibilities include, but not limited to:

  • Strong communication skills
  • Must be interested in digital advertising technology
  • Creativity to develop advertising solutions
  • Solid writing skills
  • Willingness to set appointments with new prospects
  • Ability to develop lasting business relationships and grow a portfolio of clients
  • Ability to learn a new product

Qualifications/Requirements:

  • Sales experience working directly with business owners and decision makers is preferred
  • A motor vehicle record check is required                                                                               
  • WNDU-TV is a drug free workplace

Interested applicants can, go to https://gray.tv/careers#currentopenings, you may type in the job title, station call letters, or click on “apply now”, upload your cover letter, resume, and references

WNDU-TV/Gray Television Group, Inc. is a drug-free company

Additional Info:

Gray Television provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability or genetics. In addition to federal law requirements, Gray Television complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which the company has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation and training.Gray Television expressly prohibits any form of workplace harassment based on race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, age, genetic information, disability, or veteran status. Improper interference with the ability of Gray’s employees to perform their job duties may result in discipline up to and including discharge.

As a condition of employment, Gray Television will require that newly hired employees, whether part-time or full-time, be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first workday to the extent permitted by applicable law unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation.

Travel Required

Yes. Local Travel

Qualifications

Behaviors

Preferred

Team Player: Works well as a member of a group

Motivations

Preferred

Self-Starter: Inspired to perform without outside help

Education

Required

Associates or better.

Bachelors or better.

Licenses & Certifications

Required

Drivers License

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Careers

News Producer

Updated: Oct. 18, 2022 at 10:57 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
In this position, you will be responsible for the content and flow of newscasts and web content and overall quality of our news product. You will lead the charge in the development of our newscasts to meet a high standard.

Careers

Creative Services Writer/Videographer/Editor

Updated: Jul. 7, 2022 at 11:22 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
If you have a passion for writing, shooting, and editing compelling commercials and promos, this is for you!

News

Boys & Girls Club of Middlebury partakes in ‘RV Day’

Updated: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT
|
By Alex Almanza
Kids got a chance to tour RV’s, ask questions, and even participate in games!

Careers

Creative Services Producer

Updated: Apr. 7, 2022 at 2:39 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
If you have an appreciation for news and a passion for creating content that pops, then this job is for you!

Latest News

Careers

Sports Director

Updated: Sep. 8, 2021 at 11:54 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Our Sports Director opening is a dream job for anyone with a passion for college sports. We are looking for a phenomenal journalist, who has a love for the game and for visual storytelling.

Careers

Multi Media Journalist (MMJ)

Updated: Aug. 23, 2021 at 1:11 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
WNDU Multimedia, a Gray Television station, is looking for a high-energy, creative individual, who enjoys generating story ideas, writing to video and performing compelling live shots.

Careers

Producer

Updated: Mar. 15, 2021 at 4:04 PM EDT
WNDU is looking for a talented News Producer to join our award-winning team.

Editor News PT #20-13

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 2:00 PM EDT
Are you looking to get your foot in the door in news at a local television station? If so, this is your chance.

About Us

Producer #20-12

Updated: Jun. 15, 2020 at 4:56 PM EDT
In this position, you will be responsible for the content and flow of newscasts and web content and overall quality of our news product. You will lead the charge in the development of our newscasts to meet a high standard.

About Us

Multi Media Journalist (MMJ) #20-11

Updated: Jun. 15, 2020 at 11:18 AM EDT
WNDU Multimedia, a Gray Television station, is looking for a high-energy, creative individual, who enjoys generating story ideas, writing to video and performing compelling live shots.