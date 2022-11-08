Mixed feelings over marijuana proposal

STEVENSVILLE, Mich. (WNDU) - There are mixed feelings about a proposal that would allow marijuana retailers in the Village of Stevensville.

The Village recently did an assessment, and discovered that they need $5 million to repair their roads.

That’s why they are looking at funding options, like opening one or two marijuana retailers.

Marijuana retail businesses would have to be at least 500 feet from a school or church.

One hundred percent of revenue raised would be used to fix the roads.

“...adding marijuana facilities would be a determent to our community,” said one resident.

“Really feel like there’s a lot of small mindednesses here, and I certainly don’t mean to offend, but my father was in a car accident when he was serving this country in the Army in 1977...and marijuana was truly the one thing that has kept him as close to pain free as he could be,” said another resident.

“This community is a wonderful community. Even though it’s legal, we see the devastation that is real,” said another resident.

“I was a felony probation officer for 20 years for the State of Michigan. I worked in drug court primarily and marijuana is a gateway drug to more dangerous drugs,” said a resident.

Another option is raising millage rates on property taxes.

“I’ve heard a lot of people super enthusiastic about how having to get their tax bill raised and potentially bring some new businesses into the village and possibly generate some new revenue,” said Village Council Trustee Chris Mason.

“Raise taxes! You know, if the Village was a good steward of our money and they didn’t squander it, I would be more than happy to pay more taxes,” said a resident.

The council will vote on the proposed ordinance at a meeting this Wednesday.

