Mishawaka declares November 19th ‘Women’s Entrepreneurship Day’

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of Mishawaka and Mayor Dave Wood proclaimed Nov. 19 as “Women’s Entrepreneurship Day.”

The public was invited Monday night to Mishawaka City Hall for the official signing and presentation.

The day promotes and supports women by putting a spotlight on the critical role women-owned businesses play in keeping our economy strong.

It was first celebrated in 2014 at U.N. headquarters in New York City.

It has since become the largest initiative in the world promoting it and is now celebrated in 144 countries.

