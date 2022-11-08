Meteorologist (Morning/Noon)

Job Category: News

About Gray Television:

Gray Television is a leading media company that owns and operates high-quality stations in 113 television markets that collectively reach 36 percent of US television households.

We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

About WNDU:

WNDU is the “This is Home” station in Michiana and we live that brand every day. Our station has a positive, team oriented culture that we cherish. We are located on the beautiful campus of The University of Notre Dame. Our station is owned by Gray Television, the top ownership group around. Gray believes that the local stations know how to best serve their communities. Gray also believes in investing in our local stations, making sure we have the finest people and technology. WNDU is in an ideal location, close to Chicago and Indianapolis and just 30 minutes from Lake Michigan. South Bend area is a thriving destination for first-rate education, sports, arts and entertainment. Joining the WNDU team is an opportunity to grow your career.

Job Summary/Description:

WNDU 16 News Now is looking for a Morning and Noon Meteorologist – the ideal candidate has a great morning personality with strong Meteorology experience. You will be working with a very strong Co-Anchor team

Duties/Responsibilities include but are not limited to:

Prepare a weather forecast for northern Indiana and southwest Michigan for the next 10 days during our Morning and Noon news.

Post the latest forecast at WNDU.com , and on our First Alert Weather app. This will include some videos and graphics.

Post interesting weather and science information on your Facebook and Twitter pages, as well as the WNDU social pages.

Familiarity of MAX software a plus: The First Alert Weather Center has two Max 7.7 boxes and latest setup for severe weather, wall-to-wall coverage.

Embrace the First Alert Weather Brand: We are a station that believes in being the first to provide impactful, life-changing forecasts to our viewers in the way of First Alert Weather. When a First Alert Weather Day is issued, it becomes THE STORY of the week. You will be responsible for alerting the rest of the weather team the moment significant weather appears in the forecast.

Passion for continuing education: WNDU believes in supporting and promoting the CBM and AMS seals. If you have a seal, it will be supported. If you are looking at obtaining a seal, we will help you through the entire process of earning one.

Vacation relief for both the Chief Meteorologist during our weekday evening shows, and our other Meteorologists on weekends. You will also handle weather for AgDay during the week. This is a nationwide show with a large agricultural audience, so the forecast and information is a general one for the entire country.

Qualifications/Requirements:

Meteorology degree required.

