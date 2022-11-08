Man missing from South Bend found safe

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department says Dustin McPhearson has been located and is safe!

ORIGINAL RELEASE FROM THE SOUTH BEND POLICE DEPARTMENT:

37-year-old Dustin McPhearson was recently reported as missing... and we are seeking assistance in locating him.

McPhearson’s last known contact was on August 31, 2022, and was believed to be in South Bend.

He is 6′1″, 220 lbs. and has blue eyes and blonde hair. He has a tattoo on his upper arm of a cross that reads “love.”

McPhearson may be in the Anderson, Indiana area.

If you have any information about Dustin McPhearson’s whereabouts, contact Detective Bruno Martinsky at 574-235-9204 or 574-235-9201.

