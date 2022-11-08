Last Delta flight from South Bend to Detroit takes to the sky Tuesday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Tuesday marked the last day passengers can fly with Delta from South Bend to Detroit.

Delta Airlines cancelled the service after the last plane left for the Motor City.

Flying through Detroit has been a popular option for South Bend travelers trying to reach east coast destinations.

A written statement from the airport indicates that service on Allegiant, American, and United remains unchanged.

