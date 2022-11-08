Last Delta flight from South Bend to Detroit takes to the sky Tuesday

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Tuesday marked the last day passengers can fly with Delta from South Bend to Detroit.

Delta Airlines cancelled the service after the last plane left for the Motor City.

Flying through Detroit has been a popular option for South Bend travelers trying to reach east coast destinations.

A written statement from the airport indicates that service on Allegiant, American, and United remains unchanged.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a shooting at Concord Mall.
Police investigating after shooting at Concord Mall
Three people dead, two injured in Elkhart County crash
Two men were arrested in a suspected fentanyl bust in Elkhart.
Two Elkhart men arrested in large fentanyl bust
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say

Latest News

Delta cancels South Bend to Detroit flights.
Delta cancels South Bend to Detroit flights
The Mishawaka City Hall logo taken on Nov. 7, 2022, in which Mishawaka declared Nov. 19 to be...
Mishawaka declares November 19th ‘Women’s Entrepreneurship Day’
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Dry and warm through Thursday; Cold weekend
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast