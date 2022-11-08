Lane restrictions in place on N. Main Street in Mishawaka

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A traffic alert is in place in Mishawaka!

N. Main Street has some lane restrictions starting Tuesday. The restriction will be in the southbound lane between Catalpa Drive and Ardennes Avenue. Workers will be installing utilities in the area, meaning traffic will be down to a single lane.

The restriction is expected to continue until Wednesday at 5 p.m.

As always, please use caution when driving through the area.

