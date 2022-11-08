Gray Television Future Focus Intern Fall ‘23

Job Category: News

Posted: August 15, 2023

South Bend, IN

Are you among the best and brightest at your college or university and are contemplating what’s next? Life is short. Stop waiting for “real life” to start and put your knowledge to the test. Launch your media career with Gray Television’s paid internship program!

As a paid intern, you won’t sit and watch someone else doing their job. Gray’s intern program is an immersive experience where you serve as a valued team member to our award-winning teams.

With 113 television stations across the U.S., Gray Television offers an unprecedented opportunity for students to learn an area of broadcast expertise from seasoned professionals in the business. Whether your interest involves news, production, sales, marketing, or engineering, our stations become a hands-on learning environment for Gray Television interns. If we have an employee doing it, there can be a Gray intern learning and earning.

Not only will you walk away with an expanded resume and portfolio, Gray’s paid internship opens doors to begin your full-time career with Gray Television. Many of our current employees started as interns. Our paid internship program puts you at the front of the line for full-time job openings, armed with the training you received from your internship.

Interested in learning more? Check out the program description and apply today! You’ll be able to choose your desired location(s) and areas of interest.

We look forward to hearing from you!

About Gray Television:

Gray Television is a leading media company that owns and operates high-quality stations in 113 television markets that collectively reach 36 percent of US television households.

We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

About WNDU:

WNDU-TV is a great place for new and experienced television professionals to make their next career move. Located on the campus of The University of Notre Dame, WNDU is a top-notch multimedia company that has invested heavily in the latest newsgathering and production technology to better serve our community.

As the market leader and South Bend Indiana’s NBC, Antenna TV, Circle, and The Grio affiliate. WNDU serves viewers in ten counties Northern Indiana and Southern Michigan. It’s an ideal location close to Chicago and Indianapolis and just 30 minutes from Lake Michigan. Home to The University of Notre Dame, Indiana University South Bend, and Saint Mary’s College, the South Bend area is a thriving destination for a first-rate education, sports, arts, and entertainment.

Interested in the program? Go to https://gray.tv/careers#currentopenings, type “Intern WNDU” (in search bar)

