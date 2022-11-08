GoFundMe set up for family of 14-year-old killed in Elkhart Co. crash

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A GoFundMe has been set up for the family of a 14-year-old killed in an Elkhart County crash.

Joseph Garrison, of South Bend, was one of three killed early Sunday morning on County Road 38, near County Road 17.

Garrison’s mother, Maggie Hess, started the GoFundMe to help cover memorial expenses.

