Food drive in SJC to help historically high number of people seeking assistance

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - According to United Way of St. Joseph County, historically high numbers of people have sought food assistance.

With much demand, and not enough resources, small, neighborhood-based food pantries have struggled.

“We want to make sure that we can really get some support together for our coalition of smaller food pantries that are seeing a really big increase in need right now,” said Lauren Smyth, the VP of Mission Advancement for United Way of SJC.

For more than a decade, United Way of SJC has worked with small-neighborhood food pantries through their ‘People Gotta Eat,’ coalition.

However, funds and resources have dried up, and now, they have asked for a helping hand through a community wide food drive.

“We’re seeing a lot more families struggle to keep food on the table and a lot of pantries really struggling to keep their shelves stocked, and so that combination of increased need and a decreased access to supply is really hitting the community pretty hard right now,” Smyth said.

It has been years since the ‘People Gotta Eat’ coalition has had a food drive like this, but Covid relief resources have run dry, and more people have continued to need assistance, causing a need to ask the community to help out, and remember, ‘People Gotta Eat.’

“A lot of the funds have dried up, a lot of those dollars have gone away, and they’ve been spent and now we’re just left with this big pool of need and limited resources,” said Smyth.

The food drive, held at the John R. Hunt Memorial Plaza, outside of the Morris Performing Arts Center, on Wednesday from 7 A.M. to 9:30 A.M., donors will be offered coffee and donuts.

Non-perishable items needed include grains, protein, canned fruits and vegetables, kitchen staples, and household items.

“From providers to our families, most of us are feeling the pinch when we go to the grocery store as well, and so there’s just a big increase in need this year. So, this community wide food drive hasn’t been done in many years and we just feel like this is the time to really bring it back,” Smyth said.

To donate after the food drive, visit your local Martin’s supermarket to drop off food donations in the blue barrels labeled, ‘People Gotta Eat,’ or click here.

