Warsaw Police searching for suspect in McDonald’s stabbing

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - Warsaw Police are searching for a suspect after a stabbing outside of a McDonald’s restaurant.

The incident happened at the McDonald’s on North Detroit Street on Monday. Police say the victim and the suspect, who reportedly knew each other, got into an altercation.

A 46-year-old man was stabbed on the left side of his body. He then went to the Kosciusko County Justice Building for help. From there, he was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital with injuries.

Police are looking for John Edward Robinson, 48. He is still at-large and believed to be armed after running away from the McDonald’s. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Kosciusko County Central Dispatch at (574) 372-9511.

