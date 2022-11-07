Two arrested in large fentanyl bust

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 9:04 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - -- Two men have been arrested following the seizure of about 15,000 pills containing suspected fentanyl.

63 year-old Jerry L. Edwards and 46 year-old Guadalupe Reyes Jr. both of Elkhart, were arrested in possession of the pills outside a restaurant on Main Street in Elkhart, Indiana.

As part of the investigation, two search warrants were then executed for residences in the 900 block of Grant Street in Elkhart, Indiana.

Items seized from one of the residences included suspected fentanyl pills, marijuana, and a firearm (pictured above).

The investigation was conducted by officers of the St. Joseph County Police, Indiana State Police, Elkhart County Intelligence & Covert Enforcement Unit, South Bend Police, Mishawaka Police, United States Postal Inspection Service, and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

Edwards and Reyes were booked into the St. Joseph County Jail to await federal drug charges of Conspiracy To Distribute Fentanyl.

