Three people dead in Elkhart County crash

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Three people are dead following a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning.

Shortly after 3 a.m police say 18-year-old Christian Hartpence was driving a Pontiac Grand Prix west on County Road 38, near County Road 17.

He drove off road, Hitting both a utility pole and then a structure.

That caused the car to roll and throw all four passengers from the vehicle.

No one inside the car was wearing a seatbelt.

Police say the driver, Hartpence, and 19-year-old Brandon Shetterly of Constantine Michigan were dead at the scene.

14-year-old Joseph Garrison of South Bend was taken to Memorial Hospital with severe head trauma and later died from his injuries.

A 30-year-old Goshen woman was flown to the Hospital with severe head trauma.

Her condition wasn’t available.

A 17-year-old girl was also hospitalized.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.