Southgate Crossing gears up for the holiday season

If you’re starting your holiday shopping already, you may want to stop by a spot in Elkhart.
By Melissa Stephens
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 8:47 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re starting your holiday shopping already, you may want to stop by a spot in Elkhart.

Southgate Crossing re-opened under new owners about a year ago, and they now house more than a hundred local vendors.

Visitors will find everything from hand-made furniture, to artwork, baked goods and everything in between.

“We are almost completely full of vendors,” co-owner Cami Mechling said. “We have the Country Home Shoppe that we recently purchased that was in Coppes Commons in Nappanee. So, we are almost full. It’s great to come in and see all of these neat little booths.”

Southgate Crossing opens at 10 a.m., Monday through Saturday. They are located at 27751 County Road 26 in Elkhart.

For more information on hours or events, visit their website or Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after reports of a car in the St. Joseph River.
Police walking back on identity of man who drove stolen truck into St. Joseph River
I+M Power warns people to be cautious around downed powerlines, assume they are energized, and...
Power outages widespread throughout Michiana
Middlebury man dies after crashing into tree in Elkhart County
Police Lights
Police make arrest in connection to overnight shooting in South Bend
Notre Dame cornerback Benjamin Morrison (20) begins to celebrate with teammates Xavier Watts...
Notre Dame beats No. 4 Clemson 35-14

Latest News

Chuck's Weather 11722
Chuck's Weather 11722
The car's five occupants were ejected from the vehicle.
Three people dead in Elkhart County crash
The car's five occupants were ejected from the vehicle.
Five people ejected after car crash
A man walked into a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. Police are investigating.
Police investigating Sunday night shooting in south bend