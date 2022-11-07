Southgate Crossing gears up for the holiday season

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re starting your holiday shopping already, you may want to stop by a spot in Elkhart.

Southgate Crossing re-opened under new owners about a year ago, and they now house more than a hundred local vendors.

Visitors will find everything from hand-made furniture, to artwork, baked goods and everything in between.

“We are almost completely full of vendors,” co-owner Cami Mechling said. “We have the Country Home Shoppe that we recently purchased that was in Coppes Commons in Nappanee. So, we are almost full. It’s great to come in and see all of these neat little booths.”

Southgate Crossing opens at 10 a.m., Monday through Saturday. They are located at 27751 County Road 26 in Elkhart.

For more information on hours or events, visit their website or Facebook page.

